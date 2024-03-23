Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CMO Jennifer Vecchio Sells 5,025 Shares

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BURL opened at $226.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $230.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 3.49%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,227,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,092,000 after buying an additional 226,804 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,427,000 after buying an additional 100,823 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 7,754.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 87,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,708,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.69.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

