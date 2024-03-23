BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,728,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $12,400.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.

On Monday, March 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Friday, March 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Monday, February 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00.

On Friday, February 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $11,800.00.

NASDAQ:BFI opened at $0.60 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BurgerFi International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BurgerFi International by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BurgerFi International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

