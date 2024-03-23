BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $11,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,728,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $12,400.00.
- On Thursday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $12,200.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.
- On Friday, March 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $12,400.00.
- On Wednesday, February 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.
- On Monday, February 26th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.
- On Friday, February 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.
- On Wednesday, February 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00.
- On Friday, February 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $11,800.00.
BurgerFi International Trading Up 2.7 %
NASDAQ:BFI opened at $0.60 on Friday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BurgerFi International Company Profile
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BurgerFi International
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.