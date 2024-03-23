Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Trading Up 2.7%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.82. 83,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,944,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 7.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 25,000 shares of Bullfrog AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 53,315 shares of company stock worth $261,210 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bullfrog AI by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

