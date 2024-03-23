Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Trading Up 2.7%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.82. 83,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,944,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
Bullfrog AI Trading Down 7.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Vininder Singh sold 25,000 shares of Bullfrog AI stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,597,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,479,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 53,315 shares of company stock worth $261,210 in the last 90 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI
Bullfrog AI Company Profile
Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.
Further Reading
