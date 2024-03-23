Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $29.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 210.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.99). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,157.23%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,275,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,721,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

