Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.20

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$58.20 and last traded at C$57.79, with a volume of 151154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.31.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$49.58. The company has a market cap of C$22.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 7.20.
Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 45.27%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.9576421 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
