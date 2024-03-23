Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Down 2.4%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.26. Approximately 958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Brooge Energy worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Featured Stories

