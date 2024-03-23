Brokerages Set Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY) Price Target at C$46.85

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.85.

DFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Definity Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

TSE DFY opened at C$44.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.02. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$32.09 and a 12 month high of C$47.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.12. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of C$1 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.7918935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Definity Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

See Also

