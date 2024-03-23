Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.60. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 711,808 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

