Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 2.5% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,353.47. 3,862,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,434. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,253.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,048.77.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock worth $19,387,692 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

