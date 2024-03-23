Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.44

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 996337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.
Bridgestone Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.
About Bridgestone
Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgestone
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.