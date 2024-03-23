BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Shares Up 16.4%

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 30,542 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 11,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Down 22.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

