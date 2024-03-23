BOX (NYSE:BOX) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.89.

BOX Trading Up 0.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE BOX opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $380,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,240.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,843,803.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $380,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,838,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,549,305 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,064,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,810,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in BOX by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in BOX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,449,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,942,000 after buying an additional 349,976 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,797,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BOX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

