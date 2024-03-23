Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Raised by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 309,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, DMC Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $67.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $68.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

