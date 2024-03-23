BitTorrent-New Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51.81 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and approximately $51.81 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001947 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001744 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001630 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001337 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000133 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $54,368,120.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

