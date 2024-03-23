BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Trading Up 0.7% Following Dividend Announcement

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 0.89 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.89 ($0.01). Approximately 588,717 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,802,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

BioPharma Credit Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of £11.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.87.

BioPharma Credit Company Profile

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

