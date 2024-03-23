Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Trading Down 3.3%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.39 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates through Domestic fixed-line communications, Cellular Communication, Internet, International Communication, and ICT Solutions, and Multi-Channel Television segments. The company offers telephony services, including basic telephony services on the household telephone line, as well as associated services, such as voice mail and caller ID; national numbering services; and transmission and data-communication services.

