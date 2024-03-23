Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.27.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.5 %

Best Buy stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

