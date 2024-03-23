Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Stock Price Down 0%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Free Report) was down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
Benessere Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.
About Benessere Capital Acquisition
Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Benessere Capital Acquisition
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benessere Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.