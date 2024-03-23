Benchmark Metals (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Trading Up 5.1%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 33,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 33,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Benchmark Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lawyers Property project that consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 14,392 hectares located in British Columbia.

