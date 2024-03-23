Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.0 million-$665.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.0 million.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BHE opened at $29.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.02. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $691.35 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 6.95%.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BHE shares. StockNews.com lowered Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Further Reading

