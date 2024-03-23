Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.48

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.36, with a volume of 340855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBWI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.51.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

