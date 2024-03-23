Bank of America Cuts ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $7.80

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $11.00 to $7.80 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

ZIM stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 431.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 62,888 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 179,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

