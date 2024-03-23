Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,029,353 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 567,589 shares.The stock last traded at $33.95 and had previously closed at $35.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TBBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.52 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Bancorp news, Director Stephanie B. Mudick acquired 2,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.11 per share, with a total value of $74,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,315 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $149,605.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,647.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie B. Mudick bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.11 per share, for a total transaction of $74,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,082.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $308,838 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 121.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth $87,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

