Baker Boyer National Bank Raises Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $283.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.62. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

