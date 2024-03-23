Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at DA Davidson

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 24.5 %

BW opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.37. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.64.

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,105.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,745 shares in the company, valued at $248,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 59,229 shares of company stock valued at $62,006 over the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

