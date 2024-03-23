Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at DA Davidson

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 24.5 %
BW opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.37. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.64.
Insider Transactions at Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 29,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,105.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,745 shares in the company, valued at $248,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 59,229 shares of company stock valued at $62,006 over the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
