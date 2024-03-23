B. Riley Trims RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Target Price to $4.00

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

RF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.95.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RF Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Stories

