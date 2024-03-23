Axie Infinity Price Down 5.6% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $10.49 or 0.00016099 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $54.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007676 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00026126 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,929.40 or 0.99993044 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011655 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00154562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,199,099 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,189,310.4519929 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.97664642 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 433 active market(s) with $68,523,462.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

