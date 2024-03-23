Avalon Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Avalon Capital Management lowered its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,823 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Avalon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $66.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

