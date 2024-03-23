Avalon Capital Management Purchases Shares of 32,671 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 2.4% of Avalon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH stock opened at $227.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.46. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $239.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.