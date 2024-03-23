Avalon Capital Management Purchases Shares of 32,671 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,713,000. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 2.4% of Avalon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
SMH stock opened at $227.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.46. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $239.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Semiconductor ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.