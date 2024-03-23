Avalon Capital Management Purchases 158 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avalon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 2.3 %

Adobe stock opened at $499.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $578.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.63. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $331.89 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

