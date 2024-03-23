Avalon Capital Management Makes New $211,000 Investment in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Avalon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.5 %

ASO opened at $64.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 6.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

