Avalon Capital Management Invests $300,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avalon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $244.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.12 and its 200-day moving average is $229.58. The firm has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

