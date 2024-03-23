Avalon Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Avalon Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MA opened at $481.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $346.31 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $460.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

