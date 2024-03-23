Avalon Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

ROP opened at $556.38 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.96 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $546.87 and its 200 day moving average is $524.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROP

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.