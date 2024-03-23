Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Achieves $20.78 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $55.05 or 0.00083757 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $20.78 billion and approximately $852.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00010179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00020754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008320 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

