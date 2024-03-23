AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3,450.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,044.61.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,239.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,866.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,680.99. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,097 shares of company stock worth $59,636,500 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

