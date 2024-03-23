Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) PT Lowered to $4.50

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AUGX stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. Augmedix has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $163.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Augmedix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,464,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 73,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Augmedix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 84,294 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Augmedix by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,015,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 639,732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Augmedix by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 663,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Augmedix during the third quarter valued at $2,237,000. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application.

