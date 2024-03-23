Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 41 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $509.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,120,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,901,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.90 and a 52 week high of $523.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total transaction of $285,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,614,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.50, for a total transaction of $285,772.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,614,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,365,299 shares of company stock worth $626,512,270. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

