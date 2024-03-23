Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 132 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.08. 365,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,939. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.32. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.