Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 125 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.63. 2,556,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,374. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $204.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

