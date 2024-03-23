AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Decreased by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE T opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $121.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.