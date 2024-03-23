Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

ATMU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.85. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 135.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,606,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth about $763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth about $772,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,972,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 710,540 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

