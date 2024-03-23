Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.19.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $192.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.21 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $1,588,287.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,151.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.05, for a total value of $305,596.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,845,538.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $1,588,287.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $64,564,341. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Atlassian by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,094,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atlassian by 156.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $138,509,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.