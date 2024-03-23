Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $1,588,287.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,151.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.25, for a total value of $1,625,537.25.

On Monday, March 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total value of $1,766,211.12.

On Friday, March 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.85, for a total value of $1,712,891.85.

On Monday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total value of $1,687,674.39.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total value of $1,686,355.83.

On Monday, February 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.32, for a total value of $1,799,175.12.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $2,074,754.16.

On Monday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.53, for a total value of $2,089,340.73.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,024,319.24.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total value of $1,978,746.51.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $4,281,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after purchasing an additional 504,181 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

