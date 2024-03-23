ATB Capital Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$107.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$99.65.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$100.79 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$69.09 and a 52 week high of C$100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$88.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total transaction of C$203,527.00. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 634,749 shares of company stock valued at $59,381,690. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

