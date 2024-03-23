Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Lowered to Add at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) to an add rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 48 ($0.61) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.67) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 52 ($0.66).

AGR stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.83. Assura has a one year low of GBX 38.38 ($0.49) and a one year high of GBX 53 ($0.67). The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. Assura’s payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

