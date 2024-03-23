Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Up 6.8%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.17. Approximately 233,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,083,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $61,788,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,067,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,487,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,394 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 932.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 938,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.