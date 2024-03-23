Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan Sells 10,105 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ASAN opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.27. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ASAN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC cut Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

