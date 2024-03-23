Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Tim M. Wan Sells 10,105 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Asana Stock Performance
Shares of ASAN opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.27. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
