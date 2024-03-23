Arweave Price Up 8.3% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and approximately $84.94 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $37.34 or 0.00056814 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,713.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.97 or 0.00713488 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00134234 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000425 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars.
