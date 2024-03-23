ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.63

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 39511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Performance

Insider Activity at ArriVent BioPharma

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47.

In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,724,096. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ArriVent BioPharma news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 444,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares in the company, valued at $27,245,952. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About ArriVent BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.